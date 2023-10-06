Makeup palettes are great in theory, but when have you actually hit pan on every single one of the shades? More often than not, we find ourselves using one or two of them while the rest stay untouched. Danessa Myricks has a solution for that: Make a palette of shadows and creams in neutral colors for day-to-day that can be used on your ENTIRE face, from your contour to your lip liner, not just one or the other. And while that seems like a big promise, the Groundwork Palette actually delivers! I’ve been playing around with every single one of the shades and love them all. I have used them as eyeliner, to fill in my brows, to contour my nose, and to create a nice, smoky eye. This will be a staple in my makeup bag from here on out. My one wish for Danessa is to make a mini palette of just the creams — when you try the texture of this product, you'll understand why.