Dame Is Practically Giving Its Vibrators Away For Its Anniversary Sale — & Prices Start At Just $24

Charlotte Lewis
Last Updated October 17, 2023, 8:03 PM

If you know anything about Libras, you know that they embody gorgeous aesthetics, a love for all things lovely, and have a really hard time making up their minds. As a fellow Libra, it was no surprise to me when I learned that sexual wellness brand, Dame, falls under my star sign. Back in October 2014, the powerhouse duo of professional sexologist Alexandra and MIT engineer Janet Lieberman took the internet by storm with Eva, a wearable hands-free vibrator (which according to Dame's site is the most crowdfunded sex toy in history). In the last nine years, Dame has committed itself to creating pleasure products that are both elegantly chic as well as effective, aiming to lessen the pleasure gap with each new release. Today, Dame Products sells eight incredible vibrators of all kinds, from suction vibrators to some of the best clitoral stimulators, as well as wellness products like arousal gels, sex pillows, and pretty much anything else you need to turn yourself on.

And right now, October 17 through next Monday, October 23, in honor of its birthday, Dame is practically giving its vibrators away, with prices starting as low as just $24. Simply use code BDAY20 for a 20% discount site-wide. With prices this good, we might even splurge on more than one. (After all, as any fellow Libras know, we love it when we don't have to decide!) Keep reading for a breakdown of our fav Dame vibrators to help guide you on your own anniversary sale shopping spree.

Best Oral Sex Vibrator

Dame Aer, $119 $95.20

Aer is a must-grab for anyone who enjoys suction vibrators or oral sex toys. Don't take our word for it, though. Just read through any of the nearly 1000 reviews that resulted in the sex toy's 4.5 out of 5 star rating. The five-intensity suction vibrator has a cult following fans for its incredible clitoral stimulating abilities, and one R29 writer compared the air pulse suction sensation to "getting oral from a cloud."
Best Bang For Your Buck

Dame Zee, $30 $24

Whether you're a sex toy beginner or a practiced pro, a bullet vibrator is an essential part of your collection. Dame's Zee embodies everything we love about the best bullet vibrators out there: small, discreet, and powerful AF. One reviewer writes, "I don't travel without it," while another brags it's lasted her for years. Using three intensities, Zee will get you to orgasm again and again with very little effort. For under $25, we can't recommend it more.
Best Clitoral Stimulator

Dame Pom, $99 $79.20

When it comes to clitoral stimulation, no other vibrator is doing it quite like Pom. The ultra-squishy thick layer of silicone bends with the palm of your hand to reach all the nooks and crannies of your vulva as well as your clit for maximum pleasure with little effort. "No matter the orientation you choose, being able to bend the toy to apply more or less pressure comes in handy (pun intended)," writes an R29 editor in her Pom review. Try it out for yourself; your clit will thank you.
Best G-Spot Vibrator

Dame Arc, $99 $79.20

You know a vibrator is good when it sells out within 72 hours of its release. That was the case with Arc when it first launched mid-pandemic. The G-spot vibrator has been in and out of stock since then, impressing reviewers with its ability to reach the perfect internal spot again and again due to its unique shape and ergonomic handle. The clit-stimulating ridge makes it just as easy to get clitoral pleasure, too. "Best. Vibe. Ever.... The intensity and feel are just right for me. It’s easy to grasp. Worth every penny," says one effusive reviewer. And that was at full price. Grab this one while it's still in stock (a rarity!).
Best Couples Vibrator

Dame Eva II, $140 $112

Eva II is the updated version of Dame's first-ever vibrator, which came to life via crowd-funding. And excited fans have continued to love it since its release nine years ago. Designed specifically for hands-free clitoral stimulation, reviewers love that Dame's OG vibrator is perfect to use during partnered sex. For anyone who needs a little extra clitoral love during penetration, it doesn't get better than this little guy, who is unobtrusive but still packs a powerful orgasmic punch.
Still unsure? Shop everything at Dame's anniversary sale on their site right now or keep browsing other vibrators on sale below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

