If you know anything about Libras, you know that they embody gorgeous aesthetics, a love for all things lovely, and have a really hard time making up their minds. As a fellow Libra, it was no surprise to me when I learned that sexual wellness brand, Dame, falls under my star sign. Back in October 2014, the powerhouse duo of professional sexologist Alexandra and MIT engineer Janet Lieberman took the internet by storm with Eva, a wearable hands-free vibrator (which according to Dame's site is the most crowdfunded sex toy in history). In the last nine years, Dame has committed itself to creating pleasure products that are both elegantly chic as well as effective, aiming to lessen the pleasure gap with each new release. Today, Dame Products sells eight incredible vibrators of all kinds, from suction vibrators to some of the best clitoral stimulators, as well as wellness products like arousal gels, sex pillows, and pretty much anything else you need to turn yourself on.



And right now, October 17 through next Monday, October 23, in honor of its birthday, Dame is practically giving its vibrators away, with prices starting as low as just $24. Simply use code BDAY20 for a 20% discount site-wide. With prices this good, we might even splurge on more than one. (After all, as any fellow Libras know, we love it when we don't have to decide!) Keep reading for a breakdown of our fav Dame vibrators to help guide you on your own anniversary sale shopping spree.