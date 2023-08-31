The Best Vibrator Deals From The Dame Labor Day Sale

Labor Day is one of our favorite holidays. The transition from the lackadaisical days of summer to the back-to-school (and work) frenzy of fall is the perfect time to lie on the couch and give yourself some well-deserved R&R. We know you've been working hard all year, and with your day of rest, you definitely deserve a little treat. What better treat is there than a Labor Day sale? Especially when it's a sitewide one at sexual wellness superstar Dame.
The indie retailer (which has long been a fave of R29 shoppers) is taking 20% off its entire lineup of luxury sex toys and accessories from today, August 31, through Monday, September 4. Just be sure to use the code LABORDAY20 at checkout, and you can get discounts on everything from the brand's famous suction vibrator (which our writer said felt like getting oral sex from a cloud!) to its recently restocked G-spot vibrator to libido gummies, organic lube, and even arousal gel.
Not sure where to start your orgasmic shopping spree? We've listed our most-purchased vibrators, so you can get the best sex toy deals at Dame's Labor Day sale. And isn't that what this holiday is really all about? Keep reading for a breakdown of Dame's best-selling vibes, so you can decide which one(s) is right for you...no work involved.
Looking to share the love? This couple's vibrator is a hands-free dream that will impress any multitasker. The sex toy is made to stay in place during intercourse to give your clit some extra love via three toe-curling intensities. Though it looks a little confusing, Eva couldn't be easier to use. Simply place the two handles inside your labia for a secure fit that works in even the most adventurous positions.
Suction vibrators are pretty much the cream of the crop when it comes to sex toys, so getting a discount on a top-notch one is a pretty big deal. If you're not acquainted with Dame's Aer yet, there's never been a better time to add it to your cart. In a previous review of Aer, the sensation of the toy was described as "getting oral from a cloud," and if the nearly 1,000 5-star reviews are any indication, that's a desirable feeling. It's rarely on sale, so this is a sex toy deal you're not going to want to pass up.
While most of Dame's vibrators lean toward the $100 range, Dip is far more affordable. And at 20% off? It's absolutely worth the purchase. This beginner-friendly vibrator is as versatile as it is budget-friendly. Its unique shape allows for both internal and external stimulation, perfect for someone figuring out which kind of stimulation helps them get to their best orgasm.
If you have an oversensitive clit, many vibrators can feel too powerful, even painful, to use, which can effectively prevent you from reaching an orgasm. That's definitely not the case with Dame's Pom. The palm-shaped vibe is meant to emulate the feel of your hand — if your hand could also vibrate with five speeds and patterns — and it snuggles into all the contours of your body with its extra-plush silicone casing.
Dame's Arc vibrator has been in and out of stock since its launch in 2021, so if you're a lover of internal stimulation, we suggest you run to add this G-spot vibrator to your cart. Between its subtly curved handle, chiseled tip, and ultra-powerful motor, Arc hits that spot every time. We think it's more than worth its full price, so when it comes to sex toy purchases, this one's a no-brainer.
Already stocked up on Dame products? Don't worry. There are tons of other Labor Day sex toy sales going on this weekend to peruse. Below, check out a few of the best sex toy deals to treat yourself to this weekend. You deserve it.
