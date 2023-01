This Sold-Out Vibrator is Finally Back in Stock — & Now It’s Under $40

Previously $49, the already budget-friendly vibrator's price is being lowered permanently to make it even more accessible to beginners. So if you are ready to purchase your first vibrator, and don't want to break the bank, this one's for you. Due to Dip's growing demand and Dame Products' mission to close the pleasure gap by making tools and resources widely accessible, the brand was able to work with the manufacturer to bring shoppers the lowest possible price. And for that we are thankful.The beautifully designed Dip can be used both internally and externally for maximum stimulation. That's because the versatile vibe was designed specifically to help you get your sexual exploration on, which it does in spades. Its slim, lightweight design is easily insertable to press up against your G-spot, while the ridged tip is perfect for clitoral stimulation so you can enjoy figuring out what you like in a number of different ways. My own test run with Dip led me to a toe-curling orgasm using only three of the five available speed intensities. So, even though it's designed to be beginner-friendly, Dip makes a splash with seasoned sex toy pros, too.