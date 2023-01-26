This Sold-Out Vibrator is Finally Back in Stock — & Now It’s Under $40

With Valentine’s Day swiftly approaching, shoppers are rushing to stock up on one thing. Yes, more than your average number of flowers are ordered leading up to the February holiday, but it's also a booming season for sex toy sales. Regardless of your plans, it’s no surprise that vibrators are in high demand right now. After all, whether you’re headed for a solo celebration or a fancy date night with your SO, a sex toy makes the perfect accompaniment to the sexiest holiday of the year. If you're in need of extra help deciding which toy to invest in, Dame Products has made it easy. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the sexual wellness brand is restocking Dip, which flew off virtual shelves last fall. And to make the beginner-friendly vibe more accessible, it’s now available for an even more affordable price: a whopping $35.
Previously $49, the already budget-friendly vibrator's price is being lowered permanently to make it even more accessible to beginners. So if you are ready to purchase your first vibrator, and don't want to break the bank, this one's for you. Due to Dip's growing demand and Dame Products' mission to close the pleasure gap by making tools and resources widely accessible, the brand was able to work with the manufacturer to bring shoppers the lowest possible price. And for that we are thankful.
The beautifully designed Dip can be used both internally and externally for maximum stimulation. That's because the versatile vibe was designed specifically to help you get your sexual exploration on, which it does in spades. Its slim, lightweight design is easily insertable to press up against your G-spot, while the ridged tip is perfect for clitoral stimulation so you can enjoy figuring out what you like in a number of different ways. My own test run with Dip led me to a toe-curling orgasm using only three of the five available speed intensities. So, even though it's designed to be beginner-friendly, Dip makes a splash with seasoned sex toy pros, too.
Works super fast and is by far the quietest of the vibes I've purchased from Dame. It is sleek and easy to use. If you’re a beginner to vibes - start here!!
Robin B., DAME REVIEWER
Dip is available in two gorgeous colorways, periwinkle and plum, and, like all Dame Products, it is covered in a thick layer of medical-grade silicone to muffle its powerful motor and make it whisper-quiet. Best of all? It's available right now to ship to your doorstep. Take our advice and don't delay on this purchase. Given its new price, we have a feeling Dip's restock won't last all that long.
