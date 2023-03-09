When Amazon Prime announced that it was adapting Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel Daisy Jones & The Six for a 12-episode miniseries, I screamed. In all-caps on Twitter first, naturally (I am an internet-born fangirl, after all) but then in real life. Friends, family members, and colleagues were duly warned that I would be making this show my personality for the foreseeable future.
Daisy Jones premiered on Prime Video on March 3. The series is set in the 1970s and tells the story of a fictional, Fleetwood Mac-inspired band's attempts to break into the industry. It’s everything music and fashion lovers could want, rolled into one glittering package. Think sex, drugs, and rock 'n' roll, characters rocking out and breaking hearts in Joan Jett-esque bell bottoms, Stevie Nicks-style capes, and Penny Lane furs. Unsurprisingly, TikTok is already home to thousands of Daisy Jones-inspired outfit videos, with fans excitedly discussing how the book's iconic fashion moments will translate to the small screen (keep an eye out for a particular fan favorite men’s dress shirt).
Many of the show’s looks are vintage — sourced from the '60s and '70s, yes, but also the '20s and '30s — but fans eager to emulate its style will be happy to know that plenty of pieces are not only contemporary but available to shop now from Etsy artisans and '70s-inspired brands like Stoned Immaculate and Free People. The latter has even partnered exclusively with Amazon Prime on a capsule collection inspired by the show’s characters, available to shop from the show’s release. The 21-piece drop includes everything you need to recreate the Daisy Jones look, from beaded vests to Daisy's classic hoop earrings.
"I immediately thought of Free People when I started the show," explains the show’s costume designer, Denise Wingate. "I knew there would be great styles I could incorporate that would have the exact flavor and feel that I needed for the period. I've been a fan of the brand for so long, so this all seemed like the absolute best fit."
Eager for your own slice of rockstar glam? We scoured the internet to find the best Daisy Jones-inspired outfits, plus some Free People pieces that were actually used in the show. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back as the series unfolds. We’ll be updating as more episodes are released.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.