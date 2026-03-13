What Refinery29 Editors Are Shopping From This Drugstore Beauty Sale

So if you’ve been meaning to restock your tried-and-true skincare or try a buzzy new lip oil, now’s the time. Ahead, see exactly what Refinery29 editors are adding to their carts during the CVS Epic Beauty Sale.



At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.