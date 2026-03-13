What Refinery29 Editors Are Shopping From This Drugstore Beauty Sale
The endless aisles of personal care products, mile-long receipts, and the fact that it’s one of the few places where you can pick up your prescriptions, snacks, and passport photos under one roof? We’re talking about CVS — specifically, the iconic drugstore’s Epic Beauty sale, which is officially underway now through March 28. (And if you’re in the mood for a full month of beauty deals, it’s worth noting that Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty is also happening right now.)
While big beauty sales from specialty retailers tend to get all the hype, CVS’ Epic Beauty Sale is a bit of an insider secret among savvy shoppers. Think limited-time coupons on bestselling drugstore staples, markdowns on forever favorites, and opportunities to stack savings through CVS’ ExtraBucks rewards program — meaning your haul could earn you cash back for your next trip down those familiar aisles.
So if you’ve been meaning to restock your tried-and-true skincare or try a buzzy new lip oil, now’s the time. Ahead, see exactly what Refinery29 editors are adding to their carts during the CVS Epic Beauty Sale.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.