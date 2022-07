I Found The Best-Fitting Swimsuit Ever — There, I Said It

cuups

While my body type is petite and slim, I wear a 30D bra — aka, support is *the* most important factor when I shop for swimsuits. The brand has three styles to choose from: The Scoop, The Balconette, and The Plunge, which are also three of CUUP's hero bra styles. I liked the retro vibe of The Balconette and figured that the underwire would come in handy for lifting and supporting the gals. (Another plus: The cups offered moderate to full coverage — don't ask me about my Montauk nip slip of 2018.) To get your CUUP bikini top size , you simply enter your band and cup size. (If you're not sure what measurements to enter, you can do CUUP's fit finder quiz first.) A 30D corresponded to a CUUP swim size 3, but if you're between sizes, the brand recommends sizing up just to ensure that the fit isn't too tight. I did this, and it was definitely the move. I ultimately ordered a size 5, which offered enough room in thecups to be accommodating, but the trademarked Slide & Set band allowed me to tighten it as much as I needed. The 78% recycled ECONYL and elastane blend fabric was smooth and soft as can be, with a hint of satin-y sheen. It felt expensive, y'all. (I mean, because it was.)