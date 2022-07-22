I Found The Best-Fitting Swimsuit Ever — There, I Said It

I've tried a lot of amazing swimsuit brands during my life as one-eighth of R29's shopping team. Recent faves include Andie, Everlane, Girlfriend Collective, and YouSwim, but there's a throughline: They're all one-pieces, which I tend to stick to for their coverage and fit. When it comes to two pieces, I've had trouble finding styles that are as comfortable and supportive as I need them to be while still being cute. (And I'm straight-sized, so I know many people have an even harder time finding cute bikinis that fit the bill!) So naturally, when my favorite bra brand CUUP announced its foray into swimwear, I immediately knew I had to try it out. Ahead, join me as I test-drive (and test-swim) CUUP's elevated bathing suits out while enjoying some safe sun and fun.
Advertisement
While my body type is petite and slim, I wear a 30D bra — aka, support is *the* most important factor when I shop for swimsuits. The brand has three styles to choose from: The Scoop, The Balconette, and The Plunge, which are also three of CUUP's hero bra styles. I liked the retro vibe of The Balconette and figured that the underwire would come in handy for lifting and supporting the gals. (Another plus: The cups offered moderate to full coverage — don't ask me about my Montauk nip slip of 2018.) To get your CUUP bikini top size, you simply enter your band and cup size. (If you're not sure what measurements to enter, you can do CUUP's fit finder quiz first.) A 30D corresponded to a CUUP swim size 3, but if you're between sizes, the brand recommends sizing up just to ensure that the fit isn't too tight. I did this, and it was definitely the move. I ultimately ordered a size 5, which offered enough room in the
cuups cups to be accommodating, but the trademarked Slide & Set band allowed me to tighten it as much as I needed. The 78% recycled ECONYL and elastane blend fabric was smooth and soft as can be, with a hint of satin-y sheen. It felt expensive, y'all. (I mean, because it was.)
Onto the bottoms! This was way more straightforward in terms of sizing; XS equaled 1, and the bottoms went up to XXXL, or a 7 in CUUP-speak. There are four bottom styles to choose from, The Bikini, The Brief, The Highwaist, and The Tap. I normally wear a moderate coverage, mid-rise, athletic-style bottom, but decided to try something new: I opted for The Bikini, which had minimal coverage for the bum and a low rise. (Who is she, right?) Even though it was skimpier than most of my other swimsuits, I feel like it was balanced out nicely with the vintage vibes of the top.
Advertisement
CUUP's bras are probably the most expensive ones I own — and ones I gladly invest in because they fit me so well — so in that sense, I didn't have sticker shock when I looked at the pricing of CUUP's swim pieces. That said, $166 (for a top and bottom) is solidly an investment, but on par with designer swim brands like Onia or Solid & Striped. Plus, the quality is seriously on point, and the chic seasonal colorways already have me coming back for more. My sole gripe is that, while CUUPS offers some plus-friendly sizing, it should be even more inclusive for plus folx because every bod is a beach bod.
All in all, CUUP has me fully sold on their sustainable swim drop — the first of what I hope will be many. Now if the brand ever decides to launch equally chic one-piece suits, you know where to find me...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.