Wearing a crop top for a workout might seem as practical as running a half-marathon in stilettos. But hear us out: a workout crop top (including what’s known as the long-line sports bra) provides the same freedom of movement, support, and breathability as a classic sports bra — but with more coverage, and less fabric than a T-shirt. Workout crop tops also come in all shapes and sizes, from one-shoulder cuties to strappy silhouettes. There are different styles to flatter all bodies and fit any activity, so whether you’re running sprints, doing yoga inversions, or boxing, a workout crop top will keep you surprisingly covered.
Workout crop tops often include built-in bras, which come in clutch for supporting the ladies. Their stretchy and breathable fabric ensures you stay cool and dry while working up a sweat, and some are even compressive, so you can focus on your high-intensity workout instead of making sure nothing is riding up or secretly slipping out. Great for pairing with a high-waisted legging or workout short (or skort), workout crop tops might become your new favorite part of your athleisure look when you’re dripping sweat and can’t fathom peeling a shirt off your sticky skin.
Not convinced? Ahead, we’ve found the 17 best workout crop tops that the internet has to offer, for any type of exercise routine, covering all levels of support.
