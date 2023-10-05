ADVERTISEMENT
38 Cute Pet Products On Amazon Hiding In Plain Sight

Becca Sax
Last Updated October 5, 2023, 6:51 PM
The bountiful world of Amazon offers so many wares — from your favorite beauty products to travel accessories to home goods to sex toys. One category you might have forgotten: pet products.
Whether you're a first-time pet owner or you have a 20-year-old dog with a graying muzzle, Amazon has goods for pets of all ages. But, we know you're busy, so we went ahead and found all of the cutest things you can purchase for your pet. Also included are some options for the non-dog or cat parents (I'm looking at you, hamster, and guinea pig owners!).
From a mushroom-shaped bed to a little flower backpack, we picked out 38 cute pet products on Amazon that will make you squeal with delight.
Zirvyir
Dog Bandanas 4 Pack
$9.99
Amazon
Ruffwear
Stumptown Cold Weather Winter Jacket
$79.95
Amazon
Yosbabe
Adjustable Pet Necktie
$12.99
Amazon
Kyeese
Dog Turtleneck 2 Pack
$22.89
Amazon
Remy+Roo
Dog Bandanas 4 Pack
$24.95
Amazon
Idomik
No-pull Pet Harness Vest With Saddle Bag B...
$24.97
Amazon
Vetreska
Flora Dog Harness, Leash And Collar Set
$26.99$29.99
Amazon
Wild One
Treat Pouch And Fanny Pack
$44.00
Amazon
PetSafe
Come With Me Kitty Harness And Bungee Leash
$16.95
Amazon
Lucy & Co.
Reversible Dog Harness
$32.00
Amazon
Pearhead
Pet Plush Ghost Dog Toy
$9.99
Amazon
ETEKYER
Catnip Vegetable Toys
$8.89
Amazon
Barkbox
Andi's Dumplings Interactive Plush Dog Toy
$12.99
Amazon
Carllg
Dog Teeth Chew Corn Stick Toy
$12.99$15.99
Amazon
MeWooFun
Silent Exercise Wheel
$29.99
Amazon
Potaroma
Cat Crinkle Catnip Pillows (3 Pack)
$13.99
Amazon
Lionwei Lionweli
Ceramic Raised Bowl
$17.99
Amazon
Le Tauci
Ceramic Slow Feeder Dog Bowls
$36.99
Amazon
Maxmoral
Fish Feeding Ring
$7.59
Amazon
SPUNKYJUNKY
Ceramic Food Bowl With Wood Stand
$23.99$33.99
Amazon
DogBuddy
Silicone Feeding Mat
$20.99
Amazon
Zhilishu
2-in-1 Adjustable Hamster Water Bottle
$14.99$15.99
Amazon
OHMO
Silicone Cat-shaped Pet Feeding Mat
$8.99
Amazon
Lovinfurbaby
Ceramic Raised Flower-shaped Food Bowl
$17.99$18.99
Amazon
Vetreska
Orthopedic Dog Bed
$59.99
Amazon
Coospdd
Anti-anxiety Calming Dog Bed
$18.99$27.49
Amazon
Petgrow
Banana Cat Bed
$27.99$39.99
Amazon
Papitlulu
Mushroom Sherpa Fleece Pet Bed
$32.99
Amazon
Tangn
Covered Hide Hood
$23.99
Amazon
Vetreska
Multi-level Fruit-shaped Cat Tree Cat Tower
$139.99
Amazon
Smile Paws
Cardboard Cat House With Scratchers
$53.98
Amazon
MeWooFun
Luxury Tv Furniture Cat Scratcher And Stor...
$72.99
Amazon
Happi N Pets
Cloud Cat Scratching Post
$26.99$39.99
Amazon
pidan
Expandable Cat Backpack Carrier
$129.00
Amazon
ITOWNKN
Pet Canvas Shoulder Bag
$18.99
Amazon
Petshome
Foldable Waterproof Leather Pet Carrier
$73.99
Amazon
Mikimiuki
Breathable Pet Carrier Backpack
$29.99
Amazon
pidan
Cat Backpack
$69.00
Amazon

