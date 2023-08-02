ADVERTISEMENT
20 Cute Home Office Furniture Finds For Your Dream WFH Setup

Alexandra Polk
Photo: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.
Ask any design girlie on a budget — high-quality cute home office furniture can be hard to find. But trust us, beneath the sea of black ergonomic seats, simple wooden desks, and clunky file cabinets online lies an oasis of stylish work-from-home finds. How do we know? We scavenged and unearthed 20 cute home office furniture pieces that bring both beauty and brains to the table.
The adorable WFH setup of your dreams is just a few clicks away. And it's all thanks to the sleek acrylic desks, enchanting squiggle shelves, cozy office chairs, and more pretty buys below. Of course, we made sure that they're not only bewitching but also fully functional based on their high ratings and reputable brands. So whether you're gunning for a cutesy colorful space or prefer a more chic interior design aesthetic, the time to say goodbye to that humdrum home office is now.
Cute Desks

Urban Outfitters Zion Acrylic Desk, $599

Urban Outfitters
Zion Acrylic Desk
$599.00
Urban Outfitters
Tangkula
White Corner Desk
$99.99
Amazon
George Oliver
Dawnyell Desk
$134.99$156.99
Wayfair
Anthropologie
Hudson Desk
$798.00
Anthropologie
MOTPK
Small Corner Gaming Desk
$149.99
Amazon
Desks are to offices as couches are to living rooms. They soak up surface area, demand attention, and overall define a space's interior aesthetic. So, make sure you pick one that you love — whether it's a unique acrylic table, space-saving corner desk, or bubblegum pink workspace.
Cute Office Chairs

Etta Avenue Clio Task Chair, $599 $156.27

Etta Avenue
Clio Task Chair
$156.27$599.00
Wayfair
Joss & Main
Acosta Swivel Office Chair
$670.00
Wayfair
Herman Miller x Hay
Eames Molded Recycled Plastic Side Chair
$445.00
Hay
West Elm
Evie Leather Dining Chair
$499.00
West Elm
Branch
Daily Chair
$215.20$269.00
Amazon
Scoot any of these office chairs under your desk to elevate your work-from-home setup. We suggest the reader-favorite Clio Task Chair, bestselling Branch seat, West Elm's swanky leather dining chair, and more.
Cute Office Storage + Organization

Kartell Componibili Bio Storage Unit, $345

Kartell
Componibili Bio Storage Unit
$345.00
AllModern
MONKISS
5-pack Pastel Crates For Desk Organizers
$11.99
Amazon
DTK
Rolling Storage Cart
$42.99
Amazon
Poppin
Stow 3-drawer Mobile Steel File Cabinet
$15.75
Wayfair
H&M Home
Rattan Storage Box
$49.99
H&M
mDesign
4-pack Acrylic Stackable Bins
$29.99
HomeGoods
We once said that storage makes a house a home, and our statement still stands. Add a few organizers and a file cabinet to your cart so you can stash away clutter and focus on what's important: your delightful decor.
Cute Bookcases & Shelving

CuriousShopHNL The Curious Shelf, $34

ShopCuriousHNL
The Curious The Curious Shelfshelf | Wavy,...
$34.00
Etsy
Giantex
Storage Cabinet
$89.99$116.99
Amazon
Hearth & Hand
Grooved Wood Arch Bookcase
$449.99
Target
Urban Outfitters
Alana Bookshelf
$299.00
Urban Outfitters
Bookcases and shelving can easily double as decor. Whether you're a bonafide bookworm, plant lover, or simply someone in need of ample storage, these functional finds are worth your while.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
