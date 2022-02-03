Need Serotonin? Try These 24 Cheerful WFH Desk Accessories

At the end of the day, it's your desk. You do what you want with it. Even if that means using sassy cats to hold your precious pens. Or using a $42 miniature Dance Dance Revolution console to exercise your fingers after a long day of typing. We'll never judge you for sticking five flexible goats to your file cabinet and cleaning up desk debris with a tiny cow-shaped vacuum. If anything, we admire your commitment to a cheerful work-from-home space — and, the R29 Shopping team encourages any kind of add-to-cart that provide a bit of sunshine to your life during these desolate pandemic-ridden times.