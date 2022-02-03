Need Serotonin? Try These 24 Cheerful WFH Desk Accessories

To all Anthropologie stationery section stans; to those who breeze past Kate Spade bags to buy Kate Spade pens; to adults who ran rampant through book fairs and reveled in their back-to-school checklists in elementary school; we say: Welcome to your safe space. If you happen to possess more blank books than actual free time in which to journal, enough adorable writing tools to supply a schoolhouse, or generally prize an aesthetically-pleasing workstation, we’re thrilled you found us; because we amassed 24 mood-boosting desk accessories across six essential categories to banish the WFH doldrums this winter (and beyond).
Now, we are not experts in the field of psychiatry, nor do we have scientific evidence to support the brain's chemical response to insanely cute office supplies. But, we do know the feeling of brand new pens sailing across virgin calendar pages, fingers clacking away at adorable multi-colored keyboards, and placing freshly peeled Post-it notes atop, well, anything with enough surface area. So, let us help you fill up your desk (and any pandemic-related emotional voids) with all the gorgeous workspace goodies we found, below.
Best Cute Keyboards
Ah, wireless keyboards — they’re the universal love language of desk accessories at this point. From gamers to ASMR-tists, TikTokers to WFH-ers, iPad wielding students, and everyone in between; kooky wireless keyboards are adorning desks and spreading work from home cheer now more than ever. Our Senior Affiliate Director and proud owner of LETTON’s multi-colored portable keys, Elizabeth Buxton, got a much need pick me up from her purchase:
“After nearly two years of working remotely, my home-desk setup is in streamlined shape. But, streamlined can get boring — so, in the interest of spicing things up, I decided to replace the most used piece of my workspace with something more…joy-sparking: a colorful keyboard and mouse I found hiding on Amazon. While the colorway options for these absolutely delightful wireless devices are fairly endless, I opted for the white base covered in a medley of multicolored keys and paired with a powder pink clicker. Once my fingers adjusted to the raised typewriter-esque keys, I felt reinvigorated with the spirit of my kid self clacking away at a Barbie-toy keyboard and meaning business.”
Best Cute Wireless Computer Mouses (Mice?)
Although we grappled with the correct plural form of "mouse" in a tech context, we were delighted to dip our toes into the vast world of cute computer mice (yes, that's what we're going with). Not only do these rodent-inspired gadgets seamlessly slide across desk pads, they're destined to add a dash of serotonin with each click. Smoko, Amazon, B&H Photo, and Etsy are our go-to spots for unique wireless computer mice that will navigate your scrolls as easily as they bring heaps of pizzazz to your desk.
Best Cute Desk & Mouse Pads
Now that you've secured your kooky keyboard and a cute clicker, it's time to throw some workspace protection into the mix. Desk and mouse pads are great for wrist support, smooth glides, preventing table scrapes, and, if they're aesthetically-pleasing, sparking Marie Kondo-levels of joy. Fancy leather desk pads' prices can skyrocket into the triple digits (if you're looking for expensive-but-worth it pads, Grovemade is a great start), but we're prioritizing appearance on this day — so, the double digits is where we'll stay.
Each of these professional placemats land themselves in the 4.0-star-rating-and-up club (we're going to trust our gut on Poppin's review-free but thoroughly adorable blush pad), and look great atop a table. Etsy reviewer, Josie M., applauded her kawaii desk mat for making her "desk space much cuter" and exceeding her expectation in terms of quality. Meanwhile, one Urban Outfitters customer approved of their mouse pad's "very comfortable" cushion. Tens, tens, tens across the board.
Best Cute Desk Organizers
Maybe we should've saved our Marie Kondo reference for the organizers section, but alas. Desk tidy-uppers can be dangerous territory — buy too many, and you've simply added more chaos to your workspace. Or, skimp on quality, and you've got junk holding more junk. Rifle Paper Co. never disappoints when it comes to stylish office supplies, and Anthropologie's home decor domain is a large one. Etsy, of course, always comes through with one-of-a-kind treasures that make great gifts for your favorite Type-A folk, or the resident knick-knack real estate agent in your life.
Best Cute Pens & Pencils
If Cher Horowitz can scribble the day away with pom pom pens in Clueless and the founding fathers can create the United States via ink and feather, then it's safe to say that writing utensils are a big deal. These four picks range from cute to elegant, funny to inspirational, and most importantly, get the job done. Add a few to your cart, pack your pencil pouch, and let that piece of paper have it.
Best Cute and Very Necessary Desk Accessories
At the end of the day, it's your desk. You do what you want with it. Even if that means using sassy cats to hold your precious pens. Or using a $42 miniature Dance Dance Revolution console to exercise your fingers after a long day of typing. We'll never judge you for sticking five flexible goats to your file cabinet and cleaning up desk debris with a tiny cow-shaped vacuum. If anything, we admire your commitment to a cheerful work-from-home space — and, the R29 Shopping team encourages any kind of add-to-cart that provide a bit of sunshine to your life during these desolate pandemic-ridden times.
