You buy plants for your house, but what about houses for your plants? Consider how much luscious foliage is breathing life into your apartment only to be left roughin’ it in that plastic container you bought it in. It’s time to play real-estate agent for your favorite green friend and find her a new worthy home within your house.
The average house plant only requires a simple container with a drainage hole and enough room for its roots to flourish — so, they’re more than easy to vamp up! Artists and retailers have taken advantage of these minimal necessities to create a bountiful range of pots that are equal parts adorable and functional. While your leafy philodendron rests in a less-than-spectacular throwaway vessel, other house plants are living their best lives sprouted in terracotta heads and shining from reasonably priced gold-plated planters.
Ahead, discover 10 such shining homes for your best plant pals that will more than measure up to its brightening abilities. Your plant deserves more, and so do you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.