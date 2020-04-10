16 Bins That Make Countertop Compost Look Cute

We could have predicted a few of our new self-isolation habits (like going braless), but there are some that still surprised us (ahem, puzzles). Eating in and cooking more may be a given in the current climate, but doing so gave rise to a perhaps less obvious trend: an increase in sourdoughs, homemade stocks, and food scraps. So, while plenty of industrious home chefs have been doing it for years, a new wave of us now feel inspired to waste less — by picking up the sustainable practice of becoming DIY composters.
Everything from leftover produce to paper towels and even pet hair can be turned into soil, instead of winding up in a landfill — all we have to do is put it into a container that isn't our trash can. Plus, with more and more cities offering curbside pick-up or drop-off spots, composting at home is easier than ever. And even if your city doesn't offer it, you may be able to find a local private company that will do monthly or weekly pick-ups for a fee. (Just be sure to check and see how COVID-19 has affected these services.) If you have a yard and are feeling ambitious, you can start your own compost pile outback — but, for those stuck in outside-oasis-less living spaces, a countertop bin is a great place to start.
Some are as simple as containers crafted from odor-neutralizing metal, while others offer the bells and whistles of carbon filters or biodegradable liners. Some can be stored in the freezer, while others are built to be hidden below the sink or displayed right out on the counter. But most surprisingly, there are more than a few pretty chic styles out there — and we've rounded 16 of them up ahead. Scroll on for our favorite bins that manage to make compost look cute.
