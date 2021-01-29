6 Acne Patches That Make Pimples Look Positively CUTE

In an age where skin positivity is a much better look than acne-shaming, pimples don't have the same power over us that they used to. Even though I more or less have my skin under control most days, I still suffer from chronic chin acne — but you better believe I don't allow a breakout to stop me from playing with makeup and living my best life. I'm slowly starting to embrace zits with the aid of acne patches that, while gently zapping the life out of those suckers, actually make my pimples look cute.
As a beauty writer in her late twenties, there are few things that bring me as much joy as a lavender eyeshadow or a peachy blush — but, a rhinestone-studded floral hydrocolloid sticker comes pretty darn close. Since I've been dealing with breakouts on and off for nearly half of my life, the creation of adorable pimple-fighting wearables was a true beauty breakthrough. I've gone ahead and rounded up my favorite begging-to-be-seen patches that will bring some positivity to your acne routine — from star shapes to Hello Kitty's kawaii face and beyond. Because, remember: no matter where your skin is at, she deserves to have some fun too.
