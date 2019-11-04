The Verdict: 4 out of 5 weighted blankets. Care/Of's branding is great — no question about it — and definitely resonated with me as a twenty-something. However, ten pills (seven different ones, with three calciums and two magnesiums) ended up feeling like a lot for me to take every morning, and I couldn't help but think, "Do I need all of these?". Even with a smaller subscription, it's quite expensive; if I'd plan on resubscribing, I definitely whittle my recommendations down to probably four or five pills maximum. That said, I really appreciated how easy it was to navigate Care/Of’s website (and my own account portal), and the enclosed insert in my mailing had a clear, visual breakdown of each vitamin in my pack which made it easy for me to understand exactly what I was getting. (More on this later.)