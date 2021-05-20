Tarzan Bottoms Are Summer’s Biggest Swimwear Trend. Here Are 23 To Shop

Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to start the daunting task of shopping for swimwear. I don’t know about you, but my 2020 swimsuit lineup was nothing close to on-trend or photo-ready, mostly because the only place I wore it was on my roof. This summer, though, a new swimwear style has arrived on the scene, taking over Instagram and TikTok feeds alike. Introducing: Tarzan bikinis, the barely-there, '80s-style swim bottoms — also called curtain string bikinis — that are making a serious splash (ha) in 2021.
After having grown used to shopping for high-rise, vintage-style bikinis for the past four summers, finding Tarzan bottoms that fit, don’t pinch, and look great is like entering into uncharted waters. That said, once you get acquainted with shopping for swimsuits that show off, well, everything, we’re sure you won’t be heading back to the ‘50s anytime soon.
To make the first step into skimpy bikini territory easier, we went ahead and scoured every swimsuit shop on the internet, rounding up 23 bare-all bottoms for you to try this summer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.