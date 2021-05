Tarzan Bottoms Are Summer’s Biggest Swimwear Trend. Here Are 23 To Shop

Summer is almost here, which means it’s time to start the daunting task of shopping for swimwear . I don’t know about you, but my 2020 swimsuit lineup was nothing close to on-trend or photo-ready, mostly because the only place I wore it was on my roof. This summer, though, a new swimwear style has arrived on the scene, taking over Instagram and TikTok feeds alike. Introducing: Tarzan bikinis, the barely-there, '80s-style swim bottoms — also called curtain string bikinis — that are making a serious splash (ha) in 2021.