I Got A Curly Cut With Highlights & My Hair Looks So Healthy

A good haircut and color can make a massive difference in the overall look and feel of your hair. Liza Friedman, the star of the latest Hair Me Out episode, is proof of that.
In this week's transformation, Friedman visited Hairroin Salon in New York City to get a custom shaggy haircut with highlights. "I am going for a sun-kissed look to give the appearance that I left my apartment this summer," Friedman says. "I want to give the illusion that I was in the sun on a boat, living my best life, surrounded by people and friends, just soaking up all of that vitamin D."
To accomplish that, Sarah Louise of Hairroin Salon gave Friedman her first "big girl" haircut. "I've never had a good shaping or layering," Friedman explains. "Everything has just been maintenance." Louise started cutting Friedman's hair dry to create a shape before adding in layers. Then, Michelle Flores, a master colorist, hand-painted her curls to create barely-there highlights that were just enough to allow Friedman's curls to pop. "I also did a root shadow on her roots to accentuate her curls, give her dimension, and brighten them up," Flores explains.
Following her color service, Louise went back through with shears to create bouncy layers throughout Friedman's hair and finished it off with a mid-length fringe, a popular choice amongst many curly-haired folks this season. As a final touch, Louise raked Davines Curl Boosting Serum through her curls to make them soft, shiny, and defined. Her final look makes a strong case for scheduling that haircut you've been putting off. Click play to see her complete transformation.
