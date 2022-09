CH: The pandemic hit us hard and Curly Girl Collective has never shied away from being very transparent about that. Our entire business model is about being outside and celebrating black joy, women, and community. I was pregnant with my first child and now I have this business that can’t show up the same way it usually does. But what I loved about that time was that my partners and I really got together and thought about what was really important. Our health, love, and community, were the three things that helped remain present for our people. So we started Curly Girl Convos on Instagram live and talked to various people like Tamika Mallory Bea Dixon , and Ursula Stephen to name a few. We also hosted virtual fitness classes on Wednesday to remain a place of resource for our community and leaning on each other during those times.