Hats like baseball caps, knitted beanies, and felt fedoras are wardrobe staples for numerous reasons. Typically, they come in clutch as a form of protection from the elements; other times, a chic hat is the icing on top of a simple outfit. But most of the time, they're our favorite (and easiest) way to hide a bad hair day.
While hats are cute and functional for most people, they aren't always beneficial for those with natural hair. Many of the materials in these headpieces may work against your curls. According to Michelle O'Connor, Matrix Artistic Director, bulky knits and fabrics like wool, often used in winter hats, can cause dryness and brittleness in curly hair. Plus, nothing is worse than putting on your favorite dad hat only to be met with a flat 'fro full of creases.
The good news is there's a new wave of hats on the market made especially with curly hair in mind, and many of them were created by Black women themselves. Ahead, we rounded up our favorite curl-friendly hats to keep your hair safe and stylish this season.
