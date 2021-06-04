12 Small-But-Mighty Businesses To Watch At CultureCon 2021

We're proud to highlight 12 small-but-mighty businesses that will be making an influential splash at CultureCon 2021. From coffee to skincare, nail polish, and accessories, these BIPOC brands are navigating the industry with aplomb and high-quality products. Get the inside CultureCon scoop on the names that are forging a path for future small-business leaders — and, of course, score a few goods for yourself in the process.