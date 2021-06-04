12 Small-But-Mighty Businesses To Watch At CultureCon 2021

What started as a casual social gathering among friends inside a Harlem apartment has blossomed into an immensely influential networking event for upcoming creatives of color. CultureCon's annual conference first kicked off in 2016 after a creative activist by the name of Imani Ellis nurtured this shared sense of small community by founding an agency called The Creative Collective NYC. Both CultureCon and Ellis's established initiative serves to uplift multicultural communities through educational workshops and star-studded speaker events that open up space for Black and Brown brands to flourish.
We're proud to highlight 12 small-but-mighty businesses that will be making an influential splash at CultureCon 2021. From coffee to skincare, nail polish, and accessories, these BIPOC brands are navigating the industry with aplomb and high-quality products. Get the inside CultureCon scoop on the names that are forging a path for future small-business leaders — and, of course, score a few goods for yourself in the process.
Unbothered is an official media partner for CultureCon and Square is the presenting partner for this year's conference, providing additional support through the Small Business Market, featuring a selection of Black and Brown-owned businesses.
