ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

These Crochet Dresses Will Take You From The City To The Beach, Effortlessly

Esther Newman
Last Updated July 26, 2024, 3:53 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If we could live in our out-of-office beachwear all day, everyday, we probably would — especially when the mercury has spiked and humidity makes ‘real’ clothes all too uncomfortable. Think, whimsical, tiered midi dresses that resemble Victorian nightgowns, linen palazzo pants that don't constrict your legs, extra floaty “feels like nothing” skirts… Basically, clothing that's as easy and breezy as we wish our surroundings were.
But while our 9-to-5 typically doesn't allow room for vacation-levels of relaxation, there’s one beachbum-loving material that effortlessly bridges both worlds and — if styled properly — can even be welcome in your 9 a.m. strategy meeting or for rooftop drinks: crochet. Namely, a crochet dress, which is endlessly versatile. Just take the spring/summer 2024 collections as an example. We saw crochet used to create everything from frothy, ballerina core minis (Bora Aksu and Susan Fang), to sexy slip dresses of leather (Roberto Cavalli) and silk (Alejandra Alonso Rojas); spooky, gothic bridal gowns (Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood) and sleek, sporty netting one-pieces (Tiffany Brown). It’s all about layering up (or down), accessorizing wisely (you don’t want to be getting caught on yourself all day), and shopping for true quality and craftsmanship (by definition, crochet cannot be made by a machine, only by hand).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, to take your closet from cityscape to beachside cabana (and back), here are the styling tips you need to know — plus, the best crochet dresses on the market for every summer vibe you can imagine.
DashDividers_1_500x100_3

Crochet midi & maxi dresses

Longer lengths suit this easy, homespun material, most closely associated with the freewheeling ‘60s and summer of love. 
For Love & Lemons
Mayfair Crochet Maxi Dress
$249.00
For Love & Lemons
Simply Be
Crochet Look Maxi Dress
$67.00
Next
Peppermayo
Masterpiece Halterneck Crochet Maxi Dress ...
$75.00
Peppermayo
Akira
On Vacay Crochet Maxi Dress
$99.90
Akira
Abercrombie & Fitch
Crochet-style Maxi Dress
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Eloquii
Crochet Maxi Dress With Fringe
$44.99$139.95
Eloquii

Crochet mini dresses

Crochet can also go to mini lengths — perfect for beachside bars when worn with sandals, sunnies and other natural materials (raffia or linen); or perfect for the city streets with a leather jacket and moto boots.
Forever 21
Plus Size Geo Crochet Mini Dress
£43.44£54.99
Forever 21
Anthropologie
Endless Rose Sleeveless Collared Crochet M...
$150.00
Anthropologie
Rhode
Goldie Dress
$475.00
Revolve
Meshki
Knit Mini Dress - Pomegranate
$105.00
Meshki
FP One
Florine Slip
$69.95$128.00
Free People
Cynthia Rowley
Yellow Zigzag Crochet Multi Dress
$395.00
Tuckernuck

Long sleeve crochet dresses

A long sleeve crochet dress will be your best friend now through summer and on into fall when layered up.
Kitri
Nadine Blue Multi Crochet Knit Dress
$265.00
Kitri
RIXO
Mylene Crochet Mini Dress
$430.00
Rixo
cider
Knit 3d Floral Crochet Dress Curve & Plus
$23.90
Cider
Reformation
Inda Open Knit Mini Dress
$248.00
Reformation
In The Style
Sequin Knit Long Sleeve Midi Dress
$17.00$59.00
In The Style
Honor The Gift
Crochet Mini Dress
$150.00
Urban Outfitters

Crochet cover-up dresses

For crochet’s most natural habitat: the beach!
Siedrés x Mango
Floral Knitted Maxi-dress
$99.99
Mango
Show Me Your Mumu
Paula Pullover
$154.00
Show Me Your Mumu
VICI
Layana Crochet Striped Coverup Dress
$74.00
VICI
Love Shack Fancy
Poemes Multi Colored Crochet Mini Dress
$495.00
Love Shack Fancy
Tanya Taylor
Miley Dress
$173.00$345.00
Tanya Taylor
She Made Me
Sunflower Dress
$410.00
Revolve

Crochet dresses for work

These structured designs are perfect for summer workwear and combating the heatwave commute/arctic office air-con dilemma. 
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Crochet Stripe Midi Dress With Grown On Sl...
$53.00
ASOS
Ashlee Stewart
Ruffled Crochet Knit Maxi Dress
$29.99$69.50
Ashley Stewart
Nobody's Child
Blue Wavy Stripe Knitted Midi Dress
$48.60$162.00
Nobody's Child
Farm Rio
Colorful Stripes Crochet Midi Dress
$270.00$450.00
Farm Rio
Banana Republic
Crochet Midi Sweater Dress
$60.00$120.00
Banana Republic
Eloquii
Crochet Multicolor Maxi Dress
$49.00$139.95
Eloquii

Crochet dresses for wedding guests & parties 

Shop for any outdoor, beachside or destination events you have lined up.
City Chic
Ebony Strapless Crochet Lace Minidress
$149.00
Nordstom
Simon Miller
Hibiscus Crochet Dress
$495.00
Simon Miller
Saylor
Risette Crochet Fringe Hem Dress
$253.00
Nordstom
Self Portrait
Sequin-embellished Crocheted Midi Dress
$555.00
Net-A-Porter
Waimari
Macondo Mini Dress Raspberry
$425.00
Waimari
L'Academie
By Marianna Sylvie Crochet Maxi Dress
$328.00
Revolve

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT