These Crochet Dresses Will Take You From The City To The Beach, Effortlessly

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
If we could live in our out-of-office beachwear all day, everyday, we probably would — especially when the mercury has spiked and humidity makes ‘real’ clothes all too uncomfortable. Think, whimsical, tiered midi dresses that resemble Victorian nightgowns, linen palazzo pants that don't constrict your legs, extra floaty “feels like nothing” skirts… Basically, clothing that's as easy and breezy as we wish our surroundings were.
But while our 9-to-5 typically doesn't allow room for vacation-levels of relaxation, there’s one beachbum-loving material that effortlessly bridges both worlds and — if styled properly — can even be welcome in your 9 a.m. strategy meeting or for rooftop drinks: crochet. Namely, a crochet dress, which is endlessly versatile. Just take the spring/summer 2024 collections as an example. We saw crochet used to create everything from frothy, ballerina core minis (Bora Aksu and Susan Fang), to sexy slip dresses of leather (Roberto Cavalli) and silk (Alejandra Alonso Rojas); spooky, gothic bridal gowns (Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood) and sleek, sporty netting one-pieces (Tiffany Brown). It’s all about layering up (or down), accessorizing wisely (you don’t want to be getting caught on yourself all day), and shopping for true quality and craftsmanship (by definition, crochet cannot be made by a machine, only by hand).
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
So, to take your closet from cityscape to beachside cabana (and back), here are the styling tips you need to know — plus, the best crochet dresses on the market for every summer vibe you can imagine.
Crochet midi & maxi dresses
Longer lengths suit this easy, homespun material, most closely associated with the freewheeling ‘60s and summer of love.
Crochet mini dresses
Crochet can also go to mini lengths — perfect for beachside bars when worn with sandals, sunnies and other natural materials (raffia or linen); or perfect for the city streets with a leather jacket and moto boots.
Long sleeve crochet dresses
A long sleeve crochet dress will be your best friend now through summer and on into fall when layered up.
Crochet cover-up dresses
For crochet’s most natural habitat: the beach!
Crochet dresses for work
These structured designs are perfect for summer workwear and combating the heatwave commute/arctic office air-con dilemma.
Crochet dresses for wedding guests & parties
Shop for any outdoor, beachside or destination events you have lined up.