While it’s nice not to sweat off all our skincare the moment we step outside from the blazing summer sun , the layering of thick moisturizers to combat dry patches of skin isn’t ideal either. I mean who likes the feeling of a heavy cream physically clogging each pore one by one? Not me, for sure. The solution: a hydrating skincare routine that both moisturizes and protects without being too heavy on our skin. Lucky for you, Credo Beauty, one of our favorite clean beauty retailers, has just launched its first-ever skincare line sold exclusively at the retailer, a collection of two cleansers (priced at $44 each) and four moisturizers (priced at $64 each) with a secret hydration ingredient: vetiver root that has been years in the making. Like many of you, I had heard of the usual hydrating ingredients such as niacinamide and hyaluronic acid, but not vetiver root. According to Credo Beauty, “Vetiver root is an antioxidant-loaded, potent wonder grass that supports the protection of the skin’s barrier for a vibrant skin tone and a nourished complexion while improving skin texture and reducing the appearance of pores and wrinkles.” Each product in the line is designed to target different skin needs including dry skin, sensitive skin, redness, aging, and dullness.