Why Arts & Crafts Should Be An Essential Part Of Your Self-Care Routine In 2020

Remember the childhood bliss of zoning out at an arts-and-crafts table for hours? Whether you were painting watercolor scenes or creating paper-mâché animals, the most important part of the activity was embracing an innate creative impulse. But somehow, as we moved into adulthood, these projects filled with self-expression and relaxation disappeared — replaced instead with hard-to-execute and ultimately frustrating DIY home projects. That's why, in this new year, we're arguing for a return to crafting as a form of self-care, courtesy of Cricut.
For those of us who consider crafting to be a daunting task, Cricut makes even the most intimidating craft project totally doable. Once you select (or create) a pattern, drawing, or outline, just send it to your Cricut Explore Air 2, select a tool for cutting or writing, and watch the machine go to work. The personalization options are basically endless — the Explore Air 2 can draw text and shapes with the Cricut Pen, and cut 100 different types of materials, from super delicate paper to card stock, vinyl, and solid bonded fabrics — which means that your creativity can really blossom (and you can make anything from invitations and sewing patterns to wall graphics and personalized apparel).
Carving out time from a busy schedule to work on a new hobby is the epitome of creative self-care — allowing you to hone an artistic skill set, design meaningful, personal projects, and watch them come to life with the click of a button. Shop the Cricut Explore Air 2 and Cricut’s other products here, and give yourself (or a friend) the gift of creative freedom in 2020.
Advertisement