I Wore Crave’s Sex Toy Necklace Around NYC & It Gave Me Main Character Energy

Though I wasn't quite ready to use the Vesper in public, the feeling of having a sexy secret didn't diminish when I was back inside my apartment. In fact, it inspired me to get off while standing in the bathroom, hands gripping the sink as I buzzed myself to completion. The slim bullet was just as effective as described, easily maneuverable between my legs and against my clit. And the resulting orgasm was just as powerful as I wanted it to be, making my knees buckle as I held onto the sink for dear life. Yes...it was that good.



Though I do wish there was a waterproof version (imagine taking this into a hot tub or pool on vacation?), the options for public displays of sexuality are endless with this one. Several reviewers admit to keeping it hanging on their rearview mirror in their cars for quick and easy car orgasms, while others boasted its ability to get past TSA without any worries and how easy it is to travel with. So, whether you're ready to masturbate in front of the Eiffel Tower, just need to knock one out while stuck in traffic, or want to walk around knowing you've got a dirty little secret around your neck, we can't recommend the Crave Vesper more. I genuinely think it empowered me to be more sexually confident just by wearing it out and about. I think that's the true power of the trend of wearable sex toy jewelry. Though it's made to be discreet, it actually serves that taboo desire in a high-end way that taps into both exhibition and voyeuristic kinks. Don't wait, become the romance novel heroine you want to be and write more orgasms into your life, all while looking impossibly chic. No one will ever be the wiser.