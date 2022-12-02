The Winter 2022 Version Of Dopamine Dressing Is Cozier Than You Think

Let’s face it, getting dressed this time of the year is difficult. Freezing temps and shorter days make staying in bed or cozying up on the couch much more enticing than putting on actual clothes and leaving the house. Unfortunately, remaining indoors under a pile of blankets all season long just isn’t a reality for most of us — but, thankfully, a nifty little styling trick called dopamine dressing can help us get through the thick of winter until spring.
Dopamine dressing, which first emerged as a major trend last year, involves draping yourself in the cheeriest clothing you can find to make yourself feel happier and boost motivation. But it’s not just bold colors and prints or quirky statement pieces that have the potential to spark joy and leave us feeling energized — cocooning yourself in the softest, coziest, cuddliest fabrics (think buttery-soft knits, cloud-like fleece and sherpa, and so-so-warm thermals) can have the same effect.
Ahead, we teamed up with Cuddl Duds — the brains behind the coziest layering essentials around — to put together four dopamine-inducing winter outfits that’ll keep your spirits high this cold-weather season.