How This Vlogger Turned One DIY Recipe Into A 100-Product Hair-Care Line

"I'm a registered nurse and was practicing nursing before I started The Mane Choice, but I've always been a problem-solver. The Mane Choice is all about the merging of 'beauty, health, and science,' so it went hand-in-hand to integrate health into the beauty industry. I've always had a concentration on health, so when I identified the problem — a lack of products to help my hair grow, retain nutrients, and remain healthy — I set out to find a solution. All products are infused with vitamins and nutrients, plus natural ingredients like exotic extracts and oils that will help our hair grow and retain length. With a science background, I was able to research what vitamins were essential nutrients our bodies need to assist in growing healthy and strong hair."