How This Vlogger Turned One DIY Recipe Into A 100-Product Hair-Care Line

"Honestly, the people demanded it. I started out on YouTube chronicling my journey to natural hair. I was in my kitchen literally mixing ingredients together to use on my own hair and just sharing the results. The OG followers remember these videos, and I'm grateful for them because they were the first customers as well when I launched my first line of products. While that was a personal product for myself, the people demanded to know what I was using, so I decided to bring it to market, and the rest is history. The first collection I created was based off of my journey to waist-length hair and is currently called The Core Collection ."