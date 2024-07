I wanted to do a scent dedicated to my daughter Coco. Both of us love the ocean and the smell of coconut. But I didn't want something that was just a summer scent. I want this to be something that you could wear year-round. This new scent has coconut water and shares some of the same notes with CeCe [the signature scent from Homecourt’s candle and cleaning product range] like cedarwood, fig, and cardamom. So it’s like the ocean meets the woods.