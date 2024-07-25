All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
It’s not every day we come across a celebrity brand that just makes complete sense — but Homecourt, the home fragrance brand created by Courteney Cox, is a rare exception. We all have memories of watching Cox cook, clean, and spruce up her apartment on the iconic sitcom Friends (as everyone’s favorite tidy-loving friend, Monica Geller). So, it only makes sense that Cox’s foray into celebrity entrepreneurship would involve a lineup of elegantly-scented cleaning sprays, dish soaps, and hand wash.
And now, Homecourt has expanded into body care with the launch of the Cocomoi Body Collection. The lineup of perfume oil, body mists, body wash, and candles is available in a creamy and vibrant coconut scent, inspired by Coco Arquette, Cox’s 20-year-old daughter. As it turns out, the scent is extremely Monica-coded too (more on that later). This is very much a love of labor from the mother-daughter duo: Arquette was part of the scent creation process and even made a Pinterest board that eventually inspired the campaign imagery.
Ahead, we chat with Cox on all things beauty-related, from the first perfume she fell in love with to TikTok makeup hacks she learned from her daughter.
Tell us about Cocomoi, the newest fine fragrance in your home and body care line. What was the inspiration?
I wanted to do a scent dedicated to my daughter Coco. Both of us love the ocean and the smell of coconut. But I didn't want something that was just a summer scent. I want this to be something that you could wear year-round. This new scent has coconut water and shares some of the same notes with CeCe [the signature scent from Homecourt’s candle and cleaning product range] like cedarwood, fig, and cardamom. So it’s like the ocean meets the woods.
These are all notes inspired by Coco's personality: she’s so whimsical, funny, and fresh, but she is also really grounded. And we also added pepper to reflect the little bit of spice in her personality. I love the smell of pepper; it really stands out in perfumes to me.
If you were to use a perfume to describe Monica (from Friends), what would it be?
I would say Monica works really well with the notes from Cocomoi. She’s a feisty lady and this scent has pepper in it. She’s pretty grounded — almost like the “mom” of the group — so cedarwood [is a good match]. She’s a very fresh and warm person, and we have some coconut and creamy fig in the scent. Lastly, cardamom just makes sense, since she loves to cook.
What was your earliest scent memory?
My earliest memory of being drawn to a perfume was smelling Jour de Fete by L'Artisan Parfumeur [which contains gourmand notes like vanilla and almond]. An actress friend wore this scent and I just loved it. She took me to the store [to get it] when I was doing a mini series in London. I also remember wearing a lot of [fragrances from] The Body Shop back in the day, when I first started acting and couldn’t really afford to buy perfume.
Has your daughter picked up any beauty tips from you, and vice versa?
One of the things Coco has taught me is the “boyfriend blush” trend on TikTok. I used to put blush across the sides of my cheekbones, but I would see that she wears her blush all over her cheeks, so now I do that too, and also put blush over the bridge of my nose.
One product she always borrows from me is Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream. I've been using it for such a long time, and she’d take my Rich Cream and put it on places she got sunburned. She really loved that as a kid, and I had to be like, “That's pretty expensive, and you’re not old enough to know how good it is!”
Do you have a favorite beauty ritual you share with Coco?
We love to get facials together: I've had great memories of us going to a spa and getting massages next to each other, even when she was a kid. It was so fun to spend that “girlie time” with each other.
What are some of your favorite products from the rest of the Homecourt range?
The Surface Cleaner is our number one best-selling product, followed by the Room Deodorant. The room deodorizer is more than just an air freshener; it really does minimize odors [thanks to ingredients like charcoal, yeast ferment, and zinc ricinoleate to trap and break down bad-smelling bacteria molecules]; I travel with it all the time.
I'm also really proud of The CeCe Dish Soap: There’s something really nice about washing your dishes with a product that you love the smell of, and I love the way the [bottles] decorate my kitchen; I got the inspiration [for the square design] from looking at olive oil bottles.