In some of the images, couples have chosen to embrace their nakedness and wrap themselves up in each other for the camera; in others, physical connections are more subtly represented through gestures like holding hands or leaning gently on one another. Either way, a glorious sense of comfort and closeness radiates from each of them. "We wanted to have the option to show skin because this project is about humanity and not about anything else, like fashion, for example, and the key to doing this right lay in our communication with the couples," the duo explains. "We always talked before the shoots, let them know what we’re looking for, and then allowed them to decide what they were comfortable with. Of course, we were not always looking for nudity — the process was mostly just about getting to know them and how best to represent their relationships."