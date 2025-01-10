What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was in retail at Limited Too when I was 16. I just wanted to make money on my own. I never really got an allowance and was given money when going out with friends but during that time it was exciting to make my own money and to not ask my parents for it.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I did not. I felt like my parents always provided enough for me and my sister, so I never felt deprived. We rarely went on vacations and were never given lavish gifts but I didn’t feel like I was missing out on anything due to finances. I knew when to ask if I wanted or needed something and also knew the limits around that.



Do you worry about money now?

I do — being a single person and living in a place that has gotten more and more expensive can feel overwhelming. I am technically working two jobs but it doesn’t feel like I’ll ever catch up with other lucrative fields like tech. Buying a house or even condo also feels intimidating and I am holding off from that because I’m afraid I’ll feel like I’m on a hamster wheel of paying off a mortgage I can just barely afford.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I’d say around 27 was when I became financially responsible for myself. I now have a financial safety net but for most of my 20s I did random part-time gigs and it wasn’t until I had a career that I was able to start becoming financially independent from my parents.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents gave me their car when they bought a new one.