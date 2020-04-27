Occupation: Supervisor

Industry: Corrections

Age: 31

Location: Madison, WI

My Salary: $67,000

Fiancé's Salary: $45,000

Net Worth: My fiancé and I only have about $2,000 in savings. When you look at our debt, our net worth is -$102,000.

Debt: $38,000 for my student debt. $58,000 for my fiancé's student debt and $8,000 for his credit card debt.

My Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,738

Fiancé Paycheck Amount (biweekly): $1,213

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,279

My Student Loans: $630

Fiancé's Student Loans: $552

My Car Payment: $171

Fiancé's Car Payment: $357

Credit Card Payment: $766 (We're working to pay these off by the end of the year. We'll also put some of our stimulus checks towards this debt.)

Parking: $75 (My fiancé works downtown and has to pay for parking)

Internet: $44

Cell Phones: $133

Utilities: $75

Car Insurance: $169

Spotify: $21

YouTube TV: $55

Renter's Insurance: $10

Health Insurance: $198 (taken out of our paychecks)

Life Insurance: $30 (taken out of our paychecks)

Retirement: $776 ($100 is paid into an account my fiancé manages and the rest is taken out of our paychecks)

Donations: $40 (taken out of our paychecks for a couple of local non-profits, one for children and another for domestic abuse victims)

Savings: $300 (we'll increase this once we've paid off my fiance's credit card debts)