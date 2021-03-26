11 Cornrow Styles That’ll Take Your Braid Game To A New Level

Every Sunday before school, my mother would sit me down and braid my hair in cornrows. I would wear the simple, straight-back braids for a full week, until the next wash day rolled around. My story is similar to many young Black girls, but even though cornrows have been around for centuries — way before hair color fads and over-the-top Instagram styles became a thing — the classic braided look continues to evolve.
Cornrows are frequently misconstrued, misrepresented, and appropriated on runways, in magazines, and IRL, but when done right, the style is both fashion-forward and culturally significant. And thanks to tons of talented hair braiders and stylists, there are endless iterations with intricate patterns, bright colors, and fun accessories.
The great thing about cornrows is that they're super practical, no matter how you style them. You can wear your braids for weeks with minimal styling, protecting the hair from damage and maximizing growth. If you want your next protective style to involve cornrows, there are many different designs to consider. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favorites to take to your stylist or DIY.