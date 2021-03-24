One positive takeaway from 2020: recognizing just how much our networks and communities can create a positive impact on our lives. Supporting other Black women is something Laurise McMillian, head of social for R29 Unbothered, thinks about constantly — whether she’s video chatting with her friend Rissa or safely dropping of care packages to her mentee Tatiana in her Toyota Sienna. Watch above as all three women share the important lessons they’ve learned about supporting others. As Tatiana puts it, “having people in your corner to advocate for you is really important. Someone who will affirm you, recognize your flaws, but also allow you the opportunity to be a work in progress.”
