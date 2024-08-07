The Street Style At Copenhagen Fashion Week Is Full Of Outfit Inspo

Getting dressed in the summer can be freeing — cumbersome layers are shed, with room to play around and experiment with your style. The crowd at the Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring 2025 shows — which runs from August 5 to 9 and unofficially kicks off Fashion Month — gets that. The Scandi style set has descended upon the Danish capital sporting some of summer’s buzziest trends — think: jorts, capri pants, underwear as outerwear, dresses reminiscent of the European Summer aesthetic, and so much more.
We’ve been keeping a close eye on the week’s events. This includes scoping out the best street style looks that will undoubtedly provide summer style inspo for the remaining weeks of warm weather, as well as previewing all the fashion trends that will be everywhere come fall. Scroll on to discover some of our favorite looks from Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2025.