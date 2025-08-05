The Best Haircuts From Copenhagen Fashion Week Street Style So Far
Whether it’s baroque architecture or minimalist café interiors, Copenhagen has style in spades — especially when it comes to fashion. From Ganni to Rotate, the city has led the charge in Scandi cool, with brands championing chic silhouettes, clever layering, and intentional pops of color. But it’s the haircut trends we’ve got our eye on, particularly today — the start of the much-anticipated Copenhagen Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2026.
This week, Copenhagen’s fashion pack are descending on the city’s thoroughfares, and we’re already spoilt for choice when it comes to haircut inspiration. The Scandi hairline? Tick. An abundance of bobs? Check.
In a hair rut? Click through for all of the freshest hair ideas we’ve spotted so far.
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
This story was originally published on Refinery29 UK.