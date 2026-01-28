The Best Haircut Trends From Copenhagen Fashion Week So Far
If you thought for a moment that London, Paris, and Milan were the only stylish European cities winning at fashion week, let us put Copenhagen on the map.
Denmark’s capital has been quietly vying for the spotlight ever since it dipped its toe into Fashion Week in 2006, and now, almost 20 years later, it’s cemented its place as one of the most fashion-forward of the bunch.
This season, Copenhagen fall/winter 2026 is a masterclass in winter dressing, with faux-fur hats, oversized puffer jackets, and knitted hoods reigning supreme. But it’s the haircut trends catching our attention along the city’s picturesque thoroughfares.
This season, Copenhagen fall/winter 2026 is a masterclass in winter dressing, with faux-fur hats, oversized puffer jackets, and knitted hoods reigning supreme. But it’s the haircut trends catching our attention along the city’s picturesque thoroughfares.
From full fringes to blunt bobs, here are the standout haircut trends from Copenhagen Fashion Week F/W 26 so far.