7 Copenhagen Fashion Week Trends To Shop, According To Nordstrom’s Associate Fashion Director

Irina Grechko
Last Updated February 4, 2025, 9:45 PM
Photos: Courtesy of James Cochrane/CPHFW.
Last week, the fashion set descended upon Denmark’s capital to preview the Fall 2025 collections at Copenhagen Fashion Week. While New York officially kicks off what's known as “Fashion Month,” Copenhagen offers an early glimpse at the trends set to dominate retailers six months from now. It also delivers plenty of covetable outfit inspiration, with CPHFW attendees embodying the perfect mix of minimalist functionality, bold color, and the distinct Scandi cool that has defined the fashion week over the past decade.
Nordstrom’s associate fashion director — and frequent street style fixture — Linda Cui Zhang was among the insiders at the week-long event, which showcased collections from Danish mainstays like OpéraSport, Stine Goya, Caro Editions, and more. Ahead, the Copenhagen Fashion Week trends she expects to be everywhere this fall.
Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trends: Inventive Layering

Photo: James Cochrane/Courtesy of CPHFW
Aiayu Fall 2025
“I loved all the brands bringing interest to an outfit through layering and artistic color blocking. At Aiayu, each look was shown twice, the second time with additional layers — adding a coat, pulling on a knit hood, layering a trouser under a skirt. Birrot layered lightweight tees and knits, tonal dressing with head-to-toe gray and burgundy. MKDT Studios offered a tailored approach, showing doubled-up coats, sharp collars peeking out of tweedy suits, pleated skirt belts over knits.”
Nordstrom
Pinstripe Cotton Button-up Shirt
$99.50
Nordstrom
Vince
Wool & Cashmere Ruana
$295.00
Nordstrom
Ganni
Printed Canvas Jacket
$495.00
Nordstrom

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Skirt Over Pant

Photo: James Cochrane/Courtesy of CPHFW
Garment Fall 2025
“There was a nice tension of masculine and feminine with skirts over trousers bringing a renewed sensibility to traditional tailoring.”
Mango
Pleated Skirted Straight Leg Pants
$69.99
Nordstrom
Diesel
P-earl Skirted Pants
$213.75$475.00
Nordstrom
Paloma Wool
Lander Skirt Pants
$375.00
Nordstrom

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Hosiery

Photo: James Cochrane/Courtesy of CPHFW
A. Roege Fall 2025
“Brands got playful and personal with the thoughtful use of socks, tights, and knee-highs in styling. There were sheer and gray ribbed knit tights at The Garment, white stockings and head-to-toe stocking dressing at A. Roege Hove, embellished tights at Anne Sofie Madsen, and matching patterned tights and dresses at Stine Goya. Tights were also seen all over Copenhagen Fashion Week street style.”
Nordstrom
Rib Tights
$18.00
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Satin Touch Knee High Socks
$30.00
Nordstrom
Falke
Over Knee Tights
$45.00
Nordstrom

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Personality Hat

Photo: James Cochrane/Courtesy of CPHFW
Caro Editions Fall 2025
“Big gardening hats with turned-up brims at Caro Editions, pom-pom hats at Nicklas Skovgaard, exaggerated pillbox hat at MKDT Studio, Copenhagen Fashion Week brands topped off looks with a hat from weird and wonderful to chic and minimal — a hat to showcase personality.”
Brixton
Elle Wool Felt Bucket Hat
$89.00
Nordstrom
Gigi Pip
Amelia Pencil Brim Fedora Hat
$159.00
Nordstrom
Kate Spade New York
Classic Leopard Quilted Bucket Hat
$88.00
Nordstrom

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Fuzzy Faux Furs

Photo: James Cochrane/Courtesy of CPHFW
Nicklas Skovgaard Fall 2025
“Plush, tactile, and high-pile sustainable solutions to get the furry look were on display at the CPHFW shows.”
edikted
Faux Fur Jacket
$118.40
Nordstrom
Donna Salyers Fabulous Furs
Shawl Collar Faux Fur Coat
$395.00
Nordstrom
Open Edit
Faux Fur Coat
$96.75$129.00
Nordstrom

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Touch Of Pink

Photo: James Cochrane/Courtesy of CPHFW
Stine Goya Fall 2025
“A feminine pink pop brought an energy and joy to the week. From head-to-toe knit dressing at Skall Studio to maximal knits at Nicklas Skovgaard.”
Universal Standard
Turtleneck Blanket Sweater
$198.00
Nordstrom
Loulou de Saison
Poso Supima® Cotton Tank
$85.00
Nordstrom
BDG Urban Outfitters
Kayla Straight Leg Jeans
$79.00
Nordstrom

Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2025 Trend: Checks

Photo: James Cochrane/Courtesy of CPHFW
Rolf Ekroth Fall 2025
“An outdoors, countryside sensibility with colorful checks appeared in the form of coats at Caro Editions, gradient dress and tights at Stine Goya, technical outerwear at Rolf Ekroth, and skirts at Skall Studio.”
Boden
Chiswick Plaid Wide Leg Pants
$210.00
Nordstrom
Caslon
Plaid Belted Jacket
$64.67$99.50
Nordstrom
World of Crow
Check Vintage Shirt
$230.00
Nordstrom
