Is ‘Undone 4C Natural Hair’ Black Women’s Answer To The ‘Effortless Hair’ Trend?

Many will remember when Black TikTok creator, @Lipglossssssssss , who has over one million followers, wore her hair in a completely shrunken state and resisted the desire to manipulate it with various products and techniques for it to be seen as acceptable. The videos went viral and she was praised for her candidness. Speaking to Unbothered last year, she said: “I started wearing my hair in its most natural state ; tightly coiled because of shrinkage, not stretched, with no twist-outs, no “laid edges’, or protective styles, no manipulation. Just as is. I talked about how I was exploring the idea of living in my natural state especially when there’s shrinkage and my hair looks short. “I resented chasing “feminization” in the way I dress just to feel attractive and not “masculine” and I challenged my own fears of feeling less desirable and attractive wearing my hair this way.” The popular TikTok creator hoped that more Black women and girls would wear their hair in a similar way. “I do believe that if all the Black girls with 4C hair wore their hair shrunken at the same time then it’d be much easier, it would ease some of the anxiousness some feel when wearing your hair out for the first time. If all the girls do it, I swear in two years, people are going to think it's cute.”