If you're thinking about finally diving into writing your personal memoir, are often expected to have your camera on in daily Zoom meetings, or just want to game comfortably from the confines of your cramped bedroom, then you've come to the right place. Ahead, we've rounded up 11 highly reviewed convertible desks that are built to fit into any unused corner of your living space while providing an ample work surface. From more affordable options that will offer up the area you so desperately need (with no-frills attached) to the more futuristic floating styles that'll fit right in with your MCM-design aesthetic. There's even a wall desk that doubles as a chic shelving unit, too!