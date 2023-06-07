Occupation: Content Writer

Industry: Software

Age: 25

Location: New York, NY

Salary: $90,000

Net Worth: $163,254.37 (checking: $613.08, brokerage: $18,478.78, inherited brokerage: $97,864.26, Roth IRA: $23,751.23, UTMA account: $17,227.58, 401(k): $5,319.44).

Debt: $0

Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $2,017.32

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,662.50 (I live with one roommate in a walk-up with no amenities. We split every expense evenly. I realize this is an insane amount to pay but our rent was raised from $1,450 each and we figured we would eat the $2,400 yearly increase because moving in NYC is so expensive. Also, we love our neighborhood and the apartment is a very comfortable size).

Health Insurance: $51.93

Dental Insurance: $21.92

Vision Insurance: $5.31

401(k): $519.23

Wi-Fi: $35

Utilities: Depends on the season but last month I paid $38.63. We don't have central A/C and our window units can get expensive.

Phone: $0 (I'm on my family's plan. My dad has threatened to kick us off multiple times but still no action).

Roth IRA: $500 (I've been bad about contributing this year but I always max out at the end).

Emergency Brokerage Account: $200 (I'm committed to building up my emergency savings fund again because I had to tap into it when I got laid off).

Gym: $62.69

Spotify: $9.99

Billie Razor Subscription: $5.44

iCloud Storage: $0.99

Patreon: $10

New York Times: $4.08

Renters' Insurance: $10.41



Annual Expenses

Delta American Express Card: $100