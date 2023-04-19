What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was transcribing medical records for a small private practice. One of my high school friends set me up with this gig the summer after my junior year because I wanted extra spending money and to list job experience on my college applications. It was a boring job but I enjoyed the sense of responsibility and independence it gave me. I've been employed in at least some capacity every year since then, whether at summer internships or with work study during school semesters.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Before my parents got divorced when I was 13, we were solidly upper-middle class. I was aware, of course, that some of my friends who lived in mansions or wore all designer clothes were wealthier but my parents always made sure I had everything I needed to be happy — and then some. We went on vacations at least once a year, ate out a few times a month, and I got most things I asked for (my parents always made me wait several months to ensure I really wanted the item, which taught me the value of patience and not impulse-purchasing). After the divorce, I was living just on my mom's income and though my dad was paying child support until I was 21, it wasn't nearly enough to comfortably live the way we did before. My mom always did her best to shelter me from any money woes and to provide me with everything I needed, even when it took tremendous sacrifice on her part. This included paying a pretty penny for my extremely expensive university, helping me fund study abroad, and going on fun vacations every year. I know now that there were many years when money was extremely tight for her, particularly in the years right after the divorce and when I first started college, but she never let me feel that. I will always be extremely grateful to her for that and hope I can repay her one day. I've always wanted to buy her a farmhouse, which she's dreamed about owning forever.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. I think I have a pretty abundant mindset when it comes to money and I am quite intuitive and intentional with my spending. I don't spend money on things I don't actually want or need, and I don't impulse-purchase very often. That said, I don't mind spending more money on things I genuinely feel will make my life better. My partner, P., is definitely scarcity-minded and we've had to have quite a few conversations since moving in together about how to balance our differing ideologies and find common ground without causing any resentment or tension between us, particularly since he is going to medical school soon, which will make me the primary breadwinner.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially independent just a few months ago, when I moved from NYC to SF to live with P. My mom would absolutely help me out if I were ever in a tight spot and she's made it clear that if I ever need to move back to her place, she will welcome me back with open arms. I would prefer not to ever ask her for financial help, especially given how much she's already done for me and since I know she has her own retirement funds to consider.