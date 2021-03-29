12:30 p.m. — Stress-eat my lunch (sandwich) while untangling an urgent request that seems difficult but turns out not to be too bad. A winter storm warning pops up on my phone promising an additional four to six inches of snow the next day. Y. and I had planned to drive an hour away to bring our nephew gifts for his sixth birthday on Saturday, but driving is supposed to be "difficult to impossible," so we reschedule for Monday (which we all have off for President's Day).



3 p.m. — My co-workers nominate me to be profiled as a "woman of inspiration" for International Women's Week. Impostor syndrome kicks in to question if this nomination is ironic — lately, I feel like more of a Bartleby the Scrivener than a Sheryl Sandberg, but I'm flattered regardless and I submit the requested info.



5 p.m. — Got a notice in the mail that our mortgage payments are increasing to cover escrow. It's happened every year. Our house has nearly tripled in value since I bought it in 2013; in today's market, you would be lucky to find an empty lot in a sketchy part of town at the price I paid for this three-bedroom on a double lot. The annual property tax increase is something I didn't anticipate as a homebuyer — I thought as long as I had a fixed-rate APR, my mortgage payments would stay roughly the same.



6 p.m. — I bake a pasta dish for dinner, with spinach, herbs, veggie crumbles, and a blend of cheeses. I think it's delicious but Y. isn't into it. I tell her she should fire her personal chef. We eat Girl Scout cookies for dessert and watch The Dead Don't Die, a zombie apocalypse comedy that got mostly bad reviews...but it hits me just right, I think it's hilarious. After the movie, we bundle up and take a walk. The neighborhood is silent, bright with snow, and it feels like Christmastime. My glasses fog up every time we pause to kiss.



10 p.m. — Y. goes to bed, and I stay up listening to ASMR and reading ARK Fund's Big Ideas 2021 innovation research. ARK manages three of the ETFs in my investment portfolio. Their research and predictions are fascinating, and I love that their Fortune Teller in Chief is a woman.



12:45 a.m. — After dozing off on the couch I finally get ready for bed, let the dogs out to potty, then relocate to the bedroom. Unfortunately, now I am wide awake and restless, so two of the dogs and I move back to the couch for more ASMR and scrolling Reddit into the wee hours of the morning.



