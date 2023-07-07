11:30 a.m. — I say bye to my friend and decide to run a few errands before meeting up with H. at his place. I'm going hiking tomorrow and need a new water pack. I grab one at Walmart. $21



12 p.m. — The smell of Subway bread baking convinces me to stop and get a sandwich ($12 with tip). $12



12:15 p.m. — On the way to meet H., I find a gas station with the cheapest gas I've seen anywhere in town and know I have to stop. Coming from the east coast, gas being over $4/gallon continues to shock me. I decide to fill up because I don't know when I'll see gas this cheap again. $53



1 p.m. — I shower and change at H.'s place. It's a beautiful sunny day and we decide it's the perfect time to give his dog a bath. It's definitely an uphill battle getting his dog to cooperate enough but it's fun to hang out in the backyard with the sun shining. We finally get him washed, rinsed and dried, and sit in the backyard drinking wine and listening to music for the rest of the afternoon.



6 p.m. — H. decides to order takeout for dinner and we decide on pasta from a local Italian place (he pays). I get baked ziti and it is severely underwhelming. We eat our food while watching a bad action movie from the early 2010s and I'm nodding off by the end of it. I say goodbye to H. and go home as I have another early morning tomorrow.



Daily Total: $86