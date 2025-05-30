Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely, this was a non-negotiable cultural and familial expectation. I am a second-generation immigrant; I earned my bachelor’s in science. I am fortunate enough for my parents to have covered $100,000 of my total tuition, which amounted to two years. I was accountable for the last two years, which was another $100,000 of federal and private loans. Once I graduated, tackling those pesky high-interest private loans was top priority. I took full advantage of the six-month no-interest grace period for new graduates and the extended COVID-19 interest pause. I lived at home, worked, and adopted a super-aggressive payoff strategy. I told myself I would do nothing but work until I paid off these loans and sacrificed my social life for the most part. Having my priorities straight was essential to success. Through all four years of college, I worked part-time jobs to cover my lifestyle and food expenses. I am not one to regret over things that cannot be changed (and that’s on growth), but if I could go back I would attend a different university and I would be much more strategic with my first two years.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Put simply, money was tight growing up. Growing up, my upbringing was not easy for many reasons — but everyday I am so grateful that my parents had good financial habits, especially since I was a big natural spender as a kid. They instilled solid habits early on (bank accounts, credit cards in high school, being frugal, etc.) but they approached money talks very differently. One parent shielded us from it completely, while the other laid everything out in excruciating detail. My sibling and I witnessed and overheard many arguments about money. I’m ultimately grateful for hearing the hard truth about our situation, but it instilled early fear around money. I was raised to live below my means, prioritize getting “good jobs”, and to adopt a sustainable lifestyle that helps the planet, not harms it. My family composts, recycles, reuses, reduces, and has never lived the life of overconsumption that is normalized today. I say this because only when I became independent did I fully see that a lot of people don’t care about this, which is so sad to me. All of these remain constant in my lifestyle today, no matter what my income is.



I have a core memory related to this question: fighting with one of my parents over my 401(k) contribution at my first job as a kid that offered a 401(k). I wanted to contribute less and keep more cash; they pushed for 10%, which was them settling with me. They won, begrudgingly for me (thankfully, they were the only people in the world as stubborn as me). Looking back I learned that money wasn’t disappearing — it was being stored for future me to thrive. This was definitely the first seed that was planted that made me the saver I am today. Another big money lesson is related to mindset. Over time, I developed a mindset where money felt more important than anything else: not out of greed, but out of survival and insecurity. I truly believed that my mental health could take the hit if it meant making financial progress or securing financial opportunity, because I could recover from anything due to my strength and resilience. That belief served me for a while… Until it didn’t. I eventually learned (the very hard way) that mental health is the foundation.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job was as a waitress at a small local restaurant as soon as I was of age. I was looking to make some cash to cover my own spending and anything fun I wanted instead of solely relying on my parents.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Absolutely. I mentioned money was a contentious topic. Another unexpected contributor to money concerns was school. My parents made a lot of sacrifices in order to get us into a great school. But I was constantly made aware and was self-conscious of how different our socioeconomic status was to others. We lived in a strong school district which was full of super rich families. And I mean rich. McMansion rich. Luxury cars at 16 once they got their driver’s permit, an array of designer bags to school everyday rich. We were in different worlds in more ways than just money. But I do remember stepping into someone’s McMansion for the first time in my life and being flabbergasted by how someone would have such tall ceilings and that much space, though I kept it off my face. Hopefully. Probably not. Now this is all kind of funny because luxury couldn’t impress me less.



Do you worry about money now?

Ever since an income stream went really wrong, yes, although I try not to. It’s a pattern I’m trying to break. I’m a natural over-analyzer and worrier, and I’ve lived through enough hardship to know that nothing is guaranteed. No matter how lucrative or promising any person’s success is, historical success does not guarantee future wins. The mighty rise and the mighty fall and the arrogant and apathetic tend to get eaten up for breakfast. Consulting and tech has been super unstable as well. My company has had more than 10 rounds of layoffs (and counting) which fuelled money fears, but I’ve focused on gratitude and an abundance mindset around the fact that I still have my job and have the ability to control my miscellaneous expenses.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I have two answers. Mid-college, once I was responsible for my tuition, and then two years ago, after I started living on my own. The gap in between I was living at home. But reaching full independence involved a lot of personal work. It took a few years of confronting and changing my self-centered financial habits and systematically cutting out things I relied on them for. Yes I do now, to the second question. When I was living at home I couldn’t invest in emergency savings and also pay down my student loan debt. So I prioritized building that bucket after I moved out. Recently I finally had a fully-funded emergency savings pot.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No inherited income, but I did have a passive income stream… that I didn’t fully understand. It was promising at first, but it blew up fast. The aftermath was as ugly as it was situationally inevitable and holistically necessary for my growth. I went through a breakup, lost my entire friend group (a toxic one, so definitely for the best) and my best friend, and ended up in massive debt. The emotional fallout was tough, but the financial one was the most difficult. What came after sent me into the lowest period of my life thus far. I had made good money early on for a short time in exchange for years of deep suffering, constant fear, and borderline financial ruin. This period shattered my old beliefs. I confronted how fragile mental health actually is, how it should never be taken for granted, and how without it, other things pale in comparison. Because my mental health did recover… Five years later, this year, when I finally let go of some of the last residual trauma. I still carry the scars from that time, but I came out of it as such a wise and realized version of me, with stronger habits and a clearer sense of self.