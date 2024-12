How Black Women Challenged Conservative Beauty Trends In 2024

When I first came across Nara Smith’s tongue-in-cheek TikTok videos , whispering about making Coco Pops from scratch for her children while clad in Louboutins and a little black dress, little did I know that Smith, a biracial woman, would become (perhaps unwittingly) the modern face of ideological conservatism that would take the internet by storm. The 2024 “trad wife” is a doting wife and mother who glorifies domesticity in the view of a camera phone. She takes care of the home, cooks everything from scratch, homeschools her children, and does it all without breaking a sweat, and in the most aesthetically pleasing way possible.