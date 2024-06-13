Confrontation Is Key To Long-Lasting Friendships — I’d Know

On the flip side, a close friend says she loves that I “say it like it is”, and has often told me stories in which someone said or did something questionable, then followed it with “I wish you’d been there to call it out.” I like to think that those I’m closest to see this quality in me as a positive, and that they can trust our relationship is open and honest enough to hold space for those tricky moments. Of course, it goes both ways — friends can call me out too (and have done). I’d rather they did so we can avoid bitterness later down the line. Almost always when issues come about, it boils down to misunderstanding, so the conversation only needs to be gentle. Ultimately, I think being able to withstand confrontation is a gift, to yourself and your relationships. Those I’m connected to know that if I value our connection, I have the toolkit to sort things out when they occasionally arise.