This Expert Says It’s Time To Rethink The Word Compromise

Compromise is a word you often hear thrown around when describing romantic relationships. In fact, most relationship experts will say that being able to meet in the middle is an essential part of having a successful relationship . But there are times that this advice can be unproductive at best. For example, if you're dead set on having children in the future but your partner isn't so keen on the idea, you might no be able to negotiate your needs, and trying to could make you both miserable. So what's the line between healthy and unhealthy compromise? How much should you really be giving up to live harmoniously with a partner