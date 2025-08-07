Cooking Clubs Are Helping Us Make Friends As Adults

When Dearlove cooks for people, it’s partly for the joy of trying something new, but it’s also about communicating care. “I like the idea that your relationship with food isn’t fixed, and the potential of a cookbook club is to allow you to find new things and introduce new dishes that mean a lot to you, that you might have otherwise never have discovered.” And that’s what these new social communities revolving around food are all about — enjoying food, but then going a step further and using it to create new friendships and nurture old ones.