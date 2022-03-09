4:15 p.m. — Wow, the show was so good! All the actors were wonderful singers, and the cast was one of the most diverse I've seen. Bravo, Fifth Ave. And before I get any comments, we had to prove vaccination status to get in and wore our N95 masks the entirety of the show. We hustle out of the theater before the curtain call because our Ring camera showed us that R. hadn't settled down since we left and we feel terrible. We pay for parking ($12) and hurry home. We just got R. about a month ago and need to practice leaving him alone. This is only the second time we've left him alone for an extended period and we need to practice it more often so we can get used to it too. You think you'll want to leave your pup home to live your life, but nobody tells you how much you'll miss them! I order Chiptole delivery on our way home because we both haven't eaten since the pastries this morning, and we are starving ($38.74). I get a chicken burrito bowl with a side of guac and J. gets a steak burrito. $50.74