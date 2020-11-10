At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Some time the year after I graduated college, around 22. When I first moved to San Francisco, I was making just above minimum wage at a PR agency. I was wrongfully evicted and my landlord fraudulently held my security deposit. My mom “lent” me the money to cover the security deposit for my next apartment, but when I finally got my first security deposit back, my mom told me to keep the money, so I had emergency savings. That's the last time I got money from my parents, but that $1,300 is the only reason I was able to stay in San Francisco.