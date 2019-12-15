6:30 p.m. — Later than normal night. Wrap up for the day and head back home from Manhattan to Queens on the subway. I wait ten minutes for a train to come because the MTA is garbage, only to find the first train that comes is switching to express. Curse you, MTA. I wait another two minutes for the next one, which is at least less crowded. I stop at the agent at my home stop to get help with my card. It is about to expire and the machine won't just give me a new one like it normally does. She tells me it's because I have an "old card" (what?) and I just need to buy a new one. I ask her to help me add enough money to my old card so that it is an amount equal to an exact number of rides so that the MTA doesn't get any extra money from me in unused funds. $2.45